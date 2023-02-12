Rain ends early, afternoon sun and breezy for Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, expect a rainy and cold start to the day. By mid-morning, rain moves East and clouds clear. Afternoon sun is expected. It will be a cool and breezy day with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Low to mid 30s. After a beautiful Monday with sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s, Tuesday will be cloudy with showers likely at night. High temps Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A 48 Developing Alert for Wednesday and Thursday. An active two days with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. High temps near 70°. Rain will be heavy with thunderstorm activity.

Stay with WAFF 48 on air and online for the very latest on the potential severe weather. Friday, sunny and cool. Temperatures in the 40s. Early call on next weekend, sunny and dry with moderating temperatures.

