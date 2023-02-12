One critically injured in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a shooting on Galaxy Way in Huntsville left one man injured.

Webster says that HEMSI transported a man in critical condition to Huntsville Hospital. Webster could not say how the man was shot.

Huntsville Police are on the scene investigating the shooting.

