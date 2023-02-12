Deals
Huntsville City Councilman accused of theft files motion to suppress

By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman who allegedly stole from multiple Huntsville Walmarts from November 2022 until February 2023 has filed a motion to suppress statements.

Devyn Keith was arrested for allegedly stealing from three different Walmarts 31 times. Documents obtained by WAFF allege that Keith had stolen over $300 worth of merchandise from the Walmart located at 6140 University Drive.

Keith’s legal team filed a motion to suppress statements Saturday. The motion alleges that any and all of the evidence obtained directly or indirectly was the result of an illegal search and/or seizure in violation of the fourth and 14th Amendments to the Constitution of the United States.

The motion also alleges that search warrants were conducted without probable cause and without the consent of Keith and that the arrest took place during a time in which the defendant was not read his Miranda Rights.

The motion asks that any statements made be suppressed because the state allegedly obtained them in illegal ways.

