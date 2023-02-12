Gun range owners react to ATF rule.

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) -A rule set in place by ATF is likely to affect 99% of gun owners according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall’s office issued a press release where he outlined why he’s suing to block this.

He believes the rule is “neither constitutional or legislatively feasible” and would require owners of the braces to apply for permits or face felony charges.

WAFF 48 spoke with owners of the Alabama Firearms Academy on their reaction to the rule. Devin Campbell and Jared Meeks opened their facility in December of 2022 with safety in mind.

“When we got into this business, we wanted to get into this business for the public. And with so many questions that are questioning the amendment, we are no longer a resource.” Campbell says,

The Academy offers state of the art facilities including a membership lounge, shooting range and retail store. If this rule passes, they expect to see a change in sales, and confusion among customers.

“We have people who walk in every single day that are not aware of it and they just don’t read up on it or are not watching the news. And that’s gonna cause us to have to make those customers go outside, take the brace off or they’re not going to know if they can enter. It’s gonna make a lot of our customers very mad and it’s gonna cause us a lot of problems in the long run.” says Meeks.

Though they expect to take a hit, the academy will not allow the legislation to prevent them from serving their community. They say they specialize in safety. Delta Defense LLC representative Brian Holloway explains what it takes to train responsible gun owners.

“Everything from a very level one, beginner fire arm class, where you’re just learning how to safely clean function and operate a pistol or a rifle up to things like defensive shooting fundamentals. We want every gun owner in the United States to be responsible rule following gun owners.” says Holloway.

The Alabama Firearms academy will continue to operate “business as usual” according to Campbell. Their main priorities within the Boaz community are education and safety.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.