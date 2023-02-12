Cullman man killed in Sunday morning crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Cullman County 222.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Shane Cochran, 40, was killed when the 2006 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Cochran was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. Officials with ALEA say that he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Cullman County 222 near Teem Road, about five miles west of Cullman. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

