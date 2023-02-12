Cold Rain Overnight Into Tomorrow Morning | Wintry Mix Possible

This afternoon we’re dealing with light to moderate showers and breezy conditions out of the north. It has felt rather cool today with afternoon highs only managing to make it into the upper 40s and low 50s and when you combine the rain, it’s definitely not the greatest start to the weekend. Expect rain to continue into the evening and overnight hours with a brief wintry mix possible for higher elevations in Northeast Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Temperatures have continued to trend a bit warmer in the mid and upper 30s, so we are not anticipating any accumulations or travel impacts.

On Sunday, showers will end early from west to east, and drier air will filter back into the area. This will cause a gradual clearing through the afternoon, so expect sunshine to return! Even though high temperatures will not be much warmer than Saturday in the low to mid 50s, it should feel warmer due to a lack of cloud cover. Expect breezy conditions to stick around with gusts as high as 15 and 25 mph, but winds should quiet down by the evening hours. Conditions overnight will remain mostly clear and calm allowing lows to dip in the low 30s. A light freeze will be possible across the Valley early Monday morning, so don’t forget multiple layers by the early morning commute!

Despite the chilly start, Monday will likely be the best of the day of the work week with more sunshine on tap and warmer temperatures by the afternoon in the low 60s. We’ll stay rain-free through the evening hours with increasing cloud cover overnight and lows falling into the 40s. Valentine’s Day will be cloudy with scattered showers late in the day and highs staying above average in the mid and upper 60s. Rain will become more widespread by the evening and overnight into early Wednesday.

More rounds of rain and storms will be setting up later in the week, so stay weather aware. A Developing 48 First Alert is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday for the potential of severe thunderstorms with all modes of severe weather possible. Continue to follow updates on air and online with WAFF 48 First Alert Weather team. Also, it’s a good time to make sure your weather radios are programmed and working. Download the WAFF 48 app for updates at your fingertips 24/7.

