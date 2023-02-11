Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Store donates entire $50K Powerball bonus to food bank

A Washington state store that sold a winning Powerball ticket has donated the money it received...
A Washington state store that sold a winning Powerball ticket has donated the money it received to a food bank(KOMO via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (CNN) - A Washington state grocery store said it is donating its Powerball bonus to a food bank.

This week, a single winning Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold at an Auburn-area Fred Meyer store.

The grocery store was rewarded with a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Thursday, the company announced it would donate that bonus to the Auburn Food Bank.

In addition, Fred Meyer said it gave $10,000 to the store for associates to celebrate.

According to The Associated Press, the winning ticket was bought on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer store, located about 30 miles south of Seattle.

It’s the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket was reportedly sold in Washington state, and both tickets were purchased in Auburn. The first was a $90 million jackpot in 2014.

Monday’s winning numbers drawn were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 with 7 as the Powerball.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Humphrey, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of...
Former USPS employee sentenced for stealing mail
Liz Clemons
James A. Lane Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
Huntsville City Councilman addresses community after shoplifting arrest
Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
HEMSI leaders fight to attract and retain EMTs, paramedics
One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck

Latest News

At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
Plane being towed at LA airport collides with shuttle bus
More than two dozen firefighters have been on the scene of an apartment building fire in...
Multiple firefighters injured in Tuscumbia apartment fire
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
Workers getting State Farm Stadium in Arizona ready for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game.
Eagles fan gets kidney from Chiefs fan: Marines, bonded by donation, heading to Super Bowl