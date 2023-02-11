Showers & breezy this afternoon and overnight.

Deals
Good morning! For today, increasing clouds with showers developing during the afternoon. A...
Good morning! For today, increasing clouds with showers developing during the afternoon. A breezy & cool day with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, showers & breezy. Upper 30s. Sunday, showers end early, afternoon sun expected. A breezy and cool day. High temperatures in the low 50s. Monday, likely the best of the day of the week. Sunny, low 60s. Monday night, cloudy. Low 40s. Valentine’s Day, cloudy with scattered showers late-day. Low 60s. Tuesday night, showers. Mid-50s. A Developing 48 First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, The potential for severe thunderstorms with all modes of severe weather possible. Be weather alert and continue to follow updates on air and online with WAFF48 First Alert Weather team. Also, a good time to make sure your weather radios are programmed and working. Also, download the WAFF48 app for updates at your fingertips 24/7.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Developing 48 First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, The potential for severe thunderstorms with all modes of severe weather possible. Be weather alert and continue to follow updates on air and online with WAFF48 First Alert Weather team. Also, a good time to make sure your weather radios are programmed and working. Also, download the WAFF48 app for updates at your fingertips 24/7.

Cold & sunny Friday. Early call for next weekend, dry with moderating temps.

