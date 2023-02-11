Showers and breezy conditions this afternoon and overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, our area will see increasing clouds with showers developing during the afternoon.

A breezy and cool day with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, showers and breezy with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Sunday, showers end early, and afternoon sun expected. A breezy and cool day. High temperatures in the low 50s.

Monday, likely the best of the day of the week. Sunny, low 60s. Monday night, cloudy. Low 40s.

Valentine’s Day will be cloudy with scattered showers late in the day. Low 60s. Tuesday night, showers are expected. Mid-50s.

A Developing 48 First Alert for Wednesday and Thursday with the potential for severe thunderstorms with all modes of severe weather possible. Be weather alert and continue to follow updates on air and online with WAFF 48 First Alert Weather team. Also, it’s a good time to make sure your weather radios are programmed and working. Download the WAFF 48 app for updates at your fingertips 24/7. Cold and sunny Friday. Early call for next weekend, dry with moderating temps.

