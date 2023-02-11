Sections of Ward Ave., Dickson Street temporarily closing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sections of Ward Avenue and sections of Dickson Street will be temporarily closed starting Feb. 13.

According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, Ward Avenue between Schiffman and Dickson streets and Dickson Street between Ward and Pratt Avenues will close. This is expected to last 60 days.

