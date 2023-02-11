Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Sections of Ward Ave., Dickson Street temporarily closing

According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, Ward Avenue between Schiffman and...
According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, Ward Avenue between Schiffman and Dickson streets and Dickson Street between Ward and Pratt Avenues will close.(City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sections of Ward Avenue and sections of Dickson Street will be temporarily closed starting Feb. 13.

According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, Ward Avenue between Schiffman and Dickson streets and Dickson Street between Ward and Pratt Avenues will close. This is expected to last 60 days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Liz Clemons
James A. Lane Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot.
Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son
Devyn Keith recuses himself from city council meeting after addressing shoplifting arrests
VIDEO: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting

Latest News

WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast
One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation