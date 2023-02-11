New apartments heading to Southwest Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - New housing options are heading to Southwest Decatur.

City council members voted 4-1 to approve a new 24-unit apartment complex on 8th street and Moulton Heights Road during Monday night’s city council. The complex will feature three two-story buildings including two-bed one-bath units.

Councilman Billy Jackson voted against the new complex. He said it was due to his concerns about the area already having absentee landlords who don’t focus on upkeep and the habitual dumping of garbage on the street.

“I do believe that not all growth is good. A tumor is a growth, that’s not good for you,” said councilman Jackson during city council.

Katie Smith, the builder of the new complexes, said the project is important to both her and the community.

“I’ve been in the rental business for 30 years and right now, I have phone calls all day every day,” said Smith “People are looking for places to stay.”

Smith intends to build the apartment complex behind Morgan Center Childcare, a place where she plans to build a daycare to accompany the new apartment complex.

District 2 councilman Kyle Pike said he believes the development will come with benefits to the local community.

“I definitely think that this development will improve the overall quality of life of that neighborhood. Bring investment into that area and help with some of the issues we’ve seen in the past,” said Pike.

Gean Johnson, a neighbor who grew up in Moulton Heights, said she’s hoping this new complex will help restore the area to its former glory.

I remember when we all here grew up out here and we used to ride our bikes and play baseball,” said Johnson, “So maybe this will bring back, you know, the kids coming outside to play their bikes and hear some joy out here in Moulton Heights. "

The development is still in its planning stages.

