Multiple firefighters injured in Tuscumbia apartment fire

More than two dozen firefighters have been on the scene of an apartment building fire in...
More than two dozen firefighters have been on the scene of an apartment building fire in Tuscumbia for at least three hours working to extinguish the blaze. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY](Times Daily)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three firefighters were taken to Helen Keller Hospital for burn treatment after battling a fire Saturday morning in Tuscumbia.

WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, reports that dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene of an apartment fire around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Tuscumbia Fire Chief David Pate says the flames had already breached the roof when crews arrived at Colonial Gardens Apartment.

Pate told The Times Daily that firefighters were still searching through the building to make sure all tenants were accounted for.

Crews from the Sheffield and Muscle Shoals fire departments along with volunteer firefighters from Cherokee, Nitrate City, Colbert Heights and Locust Shores all assisted the Tuscumbia Fire Department.

