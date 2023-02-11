Deals
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation

This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A duo of Athens High School Juniors is working to make sure local kids have everything they need to play baseball.

This is the second year that AHS Juniors Nelson Brown and James Leonard are helping to equip the next generation of youth baseball and softball players through their effort, Let’s Play Too.

The players gather used gear to donate to Athens Recreation Youth Baseball and Softball players and go towards any age group.

“We give out to the kids at the rec center, so tee ball youth baseball and stuff. Then the high school stuff we get last year we took it to Tanner so we’ll take any age,” said Brown.

“The first question they ask is is this free, they are very thankful and real happy about it,” Leonard said.

If you are interested in donating bats, cleats, helmets, and more to Let’s Play Too, reach out to letsplaytoo256@gmail.com or visit them on the web at letsplaytoo.net. Items collected will be gifted during upcoming age-level baseball and softball evaluations.

We are #athensproud of these students for giving back to their #community.

