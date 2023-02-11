Deals
Huntsville’s Public Transportation receiving major upgrades in new five phase plan

Huntsville transit bus
Huntsville transit bus
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city asked and you answered. After years of public complaints about Huntsville’s public transit system, your ideas are part of a new plan to expand bus routes in the city.

Huntsville Public Transportation is set to receive a major overhaul. During Thursday’s Huntsville City Council meeting, manager for Public Transit John Autry unveiled a five phase plan that adds more buses, more routes hours, and even Sunday bus service.

“We’ve heard from individuals that live within the core within the city of Huntsville that if they do not drive or do not have reliable transportation,” Autry said. “This gives them the ability to get to new jobs that are being offered on the West side.”

Those news routes include routes as far west as the airport and Greenbriar Parkway and as far south as Hobbs Road.

Cori Swafford says commuting through Orbit is a vital part of his day. His Orbit wish list included extended service hours, but he says the extra routes will give people a chance to see more of the city.

“As the city grows as it gets bigger, people need that extra ride here and there so we can see how the city’s expanding,” Swafford said.

Autry says Orbit ridership had been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with these new plans they anticipate more riders than ever before.

“Huntsville transit has recovered at a little faster pace than other cities across the country. Maybe this is because this is such an unusually robust economy. Our transit ridership is coming back a little faster than other cities across the country,” he said.

Autry says these changes could start being implemented as soon as December of this year. It’s just another way to keep up with Huntsville nonstop growth.

