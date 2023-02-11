Huntsville City Council approves purchase of land for new recreational center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council recently approved the administration to move forward with the purchase of land to house a new recreational center.

The $1,127,115 contract approves the purchase of five acres of land located on Martin Road, west of the Zierdt Road intersection.

This area of Huntsville is continuously growing, with new apartments and new neighborhoods constantly being built near the arsenal.

“Frankly we couldn’t have found a better spot. It is concentrated right near a boat load of subdivisions and homes, both apartments and single-family homes,” said City Council President John Meredith. “We just wound up with a wonderful location.”

Meredith said the facility will feature multi-use courts, weight rooms, and even meeting spaces for members of the community. He hopes the center is an addition to resident’s quality of life.

“There are no rec centers out this way, there are no ball fields out this way, there are no libraries out this way so to be able to break the ice ,if you will,and bring something of this magnitude to this area is just, I think, a huge accomplishment and I’m just tickled to death that the citizens of Huntsville’s fifth district are going to be able to enjoy it.” Meredith said.

According to Meredith, they are set to close on the property in April and hopefully break ground this year. He says projects like this address the quality of life issues that made him decide to run for office.

“I’m proud to be able to address the quality of life issues that I ran on. This is absolutely a big part of that and it just makes me very proud to be affiliated and associated with bringing this to the citizens of District 5,” he said.

The center is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025.

