Florence City Council approves $33 million to fund community projects

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Council approved the issue of bonds totaling around $33 million to fund city projects. The vast majority of these projects fall under the parks and recreation department.

Mayor Andy Betterton said the funding allows the city to jumpstart progress on the projects.

“We know that for projects like this the cost is not going to go down,” he said. “It was a good time for us to go to the bond market. Cash balances are doing well, so we’re really focused on our capital projects so if they’re smaller we can do it with cash.”

McFarland Park

Betterton said McFarland Park will be expanded in two phases, totaling around $10 million. He said the campground will be nearly doubled in size.

“We feel like the campground will generate as far as probably a million to a million and a half dollars a year just for that facility,” he said.

Florence Sportsplex

Betterton also said new changes to the Florence Sportsplex will be beneficial. He said the sportsplex will see a new synthetic turf, as well as more fields. He estimates the project to cost over $10 million.

“If we waited until we got the money, we’d probably never build it,” he said. “It’s not getting cheaper, so i think the time is right. I think it’ll be well used by our citizens, and I’m just really pleased we got this opportunity.”

Veterans Park

Another project totaling around $10 million is the adding of more tennis courts, as well as pickleball courts, to Veterans Park. Betterton said the rise in demand for both sports caused the change.

“Several years ago, we looked at a bigger tennis complex, and that didn’t fly at the time,” he said. “I know there are a lot of tennis players out there, so we feel like a complex that has both will work out very well out there.”

Other projects

Betterton also mentioned that the remainder of the total will go into the College Street bridge and the streetscape on Seminary Street. Those projects are estimated around $3.5 million.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.