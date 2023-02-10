What to know about this year’s Super Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You’ve been waiting patiently all year for this Sunday. It’s time for Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

There are many storylines to keep track of for this year’s Super Bowl. Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Eagles, will play against his brother Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the Chiefs. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2012.

This will also be the first Super Bowl where both starting quarterbacks are Black.

Even with all of these important storylines, you can’t forget about the commercials and the halftime show! This year, Rihanna will be performing at halftime and many well-known actors will make appearances in commercials. Adam Driver, John Travolta and Steve Martin are just a few of the names that we expect to see on Super Bowl Sunday.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Chiefs is set for 5:30 p.m. on FOX.

