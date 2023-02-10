Take your Super Bowl snacks to the ‘Next Level’ with these Philly Cheesesteak Potato Skins

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Take your Super Bowl snack to the next level with these Philly Cheesesteak Potato Skins!

Chef April Clayton, owner of Southern Skillet Catering in Muscle Shoals, is known all over Alabama for her cooking. From catering to home-cooked meals, she’s even got some attention from big names like Chef Gordon Ramsay.

On February 12, right after the Super Bowl, you can watch Clayton compete on an episode of Ramsay’s Next Level Chef on Fox. Before she goes against the pros, she’s sharing her recipe for Philly Cheesesteak Potato Skins.

Philly Cheesesteak Potato Skins

Ingredients

6 Yukon Gold potatoes small to medium

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp Kosher salt

Filling

1/2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tbsp butter

4 oz mushrooms roughly chopped

1/4 tsp kosher salt

4 oz deli roast beef cut into bite-size pieces

1 tsp steak seasoning

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

6 slices provolone cheese cut into small pieces

2 green onions sliced

Potato Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Wash and dry potatoes. Pierce potatoes with a fork 2-3 times.

Place on a baking dish and drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle on salt. Rub potatoes making sure skins are covered in oil.

Place in oven and bake until just fork tender (20-30 minutes).

Remove and let cool.

When cool enough to handle, scoop out the insides, leaving a small amount of potato flesh along the edge.

Filling Instructions

Heat olive oil and butter in a medium size skillet over medium heat.

Add mushrooms and salt. Cook, stirring frequently for approximately 5 minutes.

Add roast beef, steak seasoning, and Worcestershire sauce and continue cooking for another 1-2 minutes.

Place hollowed out potatoes back on the baking sheet and fill the bottoms with half of the cheese.

Evenly divide the meat and mushroom mixture amongst the 12 potato skins.

Top with remaining cheese.

Broil just until cheese melts. Remove from oven, sprinkle with green onions and serve immediately.



