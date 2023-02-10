Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.

We’re told as deputies approached the vehicle, the suspect shot and killed himself.

The traffic stop happened on Highway 21 at the Interstate 20 exit ramp in Oxford. The incidents described above, we’re told, happened in a rural part of Calhoun County, not in Oxford.

The suspect has not been identified as authorities say they are continuing to work the case.

