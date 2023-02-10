Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.

We’re told as deputies approached the vehicle, the suspect shot and killed himself.

The traffic stop happened on Highway 21 at the Interstate 20 exit ramp in Oxford. The incidents described above, we’re told, happened in a rural part of Calhoun County, not in Oxford.

The suspect has not been identified as authorities say they are continuing to work the case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Liz Clemens
HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
Devyn Keith recuses himself from city council meeting after addressing shoplifting arrests
VIDEO: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting
Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot.
Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son

Latest News

Huntsville City Councilman addresses community after shoplifting arrest
Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology
Huntsville City Councilman addresses community after shoplifting arrest
Huntsville City Councilman addresses community after shoplifting arrest
Lexington to receive sewer, waterline upgrades
Lexington to invest nearly $1,000,000 into sewer system upgrades
Marshall County finally gets its own coroner’s office
Federal appeals court strikes down domestic violence gun law