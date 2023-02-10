Pharmacists, patients voice concerns as Adderall shortage continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pharmacists and patients are frustrated as the nationwide Adderall shortage continues, entering its 5th month.

The ADHD medication shortage has forced patients to spend hours making calls trying to find a pharmacy that can help.

Rick Sansom with Chase Pharmacy told WAFF 48 that he has to put a priority on his regular customers before he can help anyone else.

“We just take care of who we have and by doing that, honestly we’ve been able to take care of our own patients pretty well,” Sansom said. “We really haven’t had too many people that have to wait, but we get 50 phone calls a day from other people wanting to come here to get their Adderall prescriptions and we just can not take them.”

Adderall is typically used to treat ADHD, but it is also abused illegally. It is listed as a schedule 2 drug, making the situation more complicated.

When patients can not find Adderall, they are forced to turn to alternative medications. One patient says the trial and error process is frustrating and so far, non-rewarding.

“I’ve tried other medications before Adderall, I haven’t found anything else that I like or that works as well for me. I will say, the next time I go to the doctor if we’re still having this issue with the shortage, we’re going to consider other options. " said Katelyn Carpenter.

Carpenter added that she understands this is not the pharmacists fault, but hopes the Drug Enforcement Administration and manufactures will increase production out of necessity.

“We need it, we need it to function. A lot of people need it to carry on their daily lives, hold a job, that kind of thing. So, I know y’all are working fast, but work faster if you can.” Carpenter said.

As of right now, the shortage has no near end in sight.

