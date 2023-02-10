Deals
Passing clouds and cooler 50s today, late rain Saturday

By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning and happy Friday!  We have fair skies overhead to start off our morning with cooler temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. 

A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast for today with a north wind between 5 to 15 miles per hour, highs will be near average in the middle to upper 50s.  Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows dipping into the 30s again by daybreak Friday.  Saturday will be a cloudy day with colder temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a breezy wind from the northeast. 

Scattered light to moderate rain showers will develop into Saturday afternoon and evening.  As temperatures fall Saturday night into Sunday, we can see a small window of a wintry mix or even light snow showers for parts of Middle Tennessee and NE Alabama.  With the warm ground temperatures and short time frame, little to no impacts will be expected.  Sunday will be partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures in the low to middle 50s.  

We have an active week ahead for next week with a Developing Alert out for Tuesday and Thursday, strong to severe storms will be possible so please keep checking back for the latest forecast.

