One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials responded to a wreck in Hazel Green at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road that left one person injured.

ALEA troopers on the scene say the vehicle ran off the road and caught fire. The driver of the vehicle is facing 3rd Degree Burns and was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Officials suspect that a mechanical issue was the cause of the crash but say it is too early to tell. Witnesses of the crash say the driver was going the speed limit.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

