Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials responded to a wreck in Hazel Green at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Brooks Church Road that left one person injured.

ALEA troopers on the scene say the vehicle ran off the road and caught fire. The driver of the vehicle is facing 3rd Degree Burns and was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Officials suspect that a mechanical issue was the cause of the crash but say it is too early to tell. Witnesses of the crash say the driver was going the speed limit.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Liz Clemons
James A. Lane Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot.
Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son
Devyn Keith recuses himself from city council meeting after addressing shoplifting arrests
VIDEO: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting

Latest News

According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, Ward Avenue between Schiffman and...
Sections of Ward Ave., Dickson Street temporarily closing
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast
One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation