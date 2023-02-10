Marshall County finally gets its own coroner’s office

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many years, the Marshall County Coroner’s office was operating out of Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. Now, they have a new space to call home.

The commission approved an $800,000 budget late last year, but they had a hard time finding a way to build a new office. Coroner Cody Nugent found a building for sale for less than half of that budget and the county jumped at the opportunity.

“The Coroner’s office has, for years, never actually had a freestanding, or any facility for that matter that’s county-owned. Coroners have always operated out of private funeral homes, residences, private business and so this building is actually gonna provide a facility for the coroner’s office and allow us to move out and be independent of any other entity,” says Nugent.

The building will get a renovation using what funds were saved from the budget. The commission chair told WAFF 48 that this is an important investment.

“We looked at it and we felt like it’s just an ideal location. Gonna have to have some work done on the inside, but its a new building, two years old. It’s very suitable for what we need. It’s gone make it more convenient, more safe for the paperwork and having it all in one location. Now, it’s spread out in more than one location and that’s not the professional way to do it,” says County Chairman James Hutcheson.

Now that the purchase has been approved, the building will be signed over to the coroner’s office where they can jumpstart on the improvements.

