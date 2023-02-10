Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents seize 58 pounds of marijuana

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Narcotics agents with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office seized a large amount of marijuana and other items after executing a search warrant at a residence on Basin Street.

The search warrant was obtained and executed after it was suspected that cocaine was being sold from the residence.

The following items were recovered during the search:

58 lbs marijuana

111 grams of cocaine

3 grams LSD

4 mason jars and seven bags of THC Wax

86 THC vape cartridges

12 THC gummies

8 firearms

Approximately $18,000 of suspected drug proceeds.

(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, more arrests are likely to follow.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.