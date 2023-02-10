Deals
Lexington to put nearly $1,000,000 into sewer system upgrades

Lexington to receive sewer, waterline upgrades
By Romario Gardner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Lexington is getting ready to revamp its 20-year-old sewer system.

The town applied for $962,000 as a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) project;  ADEM offered to fund the CWSRF project for the full amount of $962,000 with 100% Principal Forgiveness.  The funding for this project will be from ARPA funds.

Mayor Sandra Burroughs said the money will be used to refurbish and repair any areas of the sewer system that are lacking. The mayor said the upgrades will be more efficient compared to the old system and will save the city money in the long run.

“When a new business comes to town they definitely need something in place that where they can actually use a sewer system and not just a septic tank service,” said Burroughs, “There’s just so much you can pump in the ground.”

The mayor said the town is receiving a $394,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for water line replacement.

