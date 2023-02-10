Deals
Left turns to be restricted at U.S. 72 and County Park Rd. temporarily

Modifications will be made at the intersection that will restrict drivers from turning left on...
Modifications will be made at the intersection that will restrict drivers from turning left on all approaches.(DJ Jones)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Drivers at the intersection of United States Highway 72 and County Park Road in Scottsboro will be unable to make left turns for about 12 weeks, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Modifications will be made at the intersection that will restrict drivers from turning left on all approaches. The closure will begin Feb. 14.

Through traffic on U.S. Highway 72 will not be impacted between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., but single-lane closures are possible at night.

The following detours should be followed:

  • For left turns from U.S. 72 westbound to County Park Road southbound, continue on U.S. 72 westbound and exit to Alabama 279 (Broad Street) southbound, then back to U.S. 72 eastbound to County Park Road.
  • For left turns from U.S. 72 eastbound to County Park Road northbound, exit to Alabama 279 (Broad Street) northbound to County Park Road
  • For left turns from County Park Road to U.S. 72 westbound (or northbound through travel on County Park Road), make a right turn onto U.S. 72 eastbound followed by a U-turn at an intersection or median crossover.
  • For left turns from County Park Road to U.S. 72 eastbound (or southbound through travel on County Park Road), make a right turn onto U.S. 72 westbound, exit to Alabama 279 (Broad Street) southbound, then back to U.S. 72 eastbound.

