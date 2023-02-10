Huntsville Transit Improvement Plan announced after public feedback

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Transit Improvement Plan was announced by the City of Huntsville on Thursday that will bring several changes to the city’s transit system over the next several years.

The plan is broken up into five phases with the first phase being implemented as early as December. Public feedback played a significant role in the development of this plan as many people recommended service on Sunday, more frequent service and later service.

“There was extensive outreach, including to our local companies to learn more about the needs of their employees,” Huntsville Transit Manager John Autry said in a statement. “We had two rounds of community meetings, town halls and surveys for both existing riders and nonriders who had an interest in Huntsville Transit.”

The following are part of the plan’s recommendations:

Phase 1

Realign routes to streamline service

Add Sunday service

Add Route 56 (Bidirectional service along Memorial Parkway, Hobbs Road and Bailey Cove Road)

Upgrade Route 4 on Saturday

Upgrade Route 8 to 30 minutes

Phase 2

Upgrade Routes 5 and 9 to 30 minutes

Extend weekday service to 10 p.m.

Add Route 100 (service to Huntsville International Airport and Greenbrier Parkway)

Phase 3

Upgrade Route 4 to 15 minutes

Extend Saturday service to 8 p.m.

Phase 4

Upgrade Routes 3 and 7 to 30 minutes

Phase 5

Upgrade Routes 6 and 10 to 30 minutes

It was recommended in each phase to meet peak ridership needs. The new plan requires 24 buses at peak ridership times. The transit currently has 13 buses to service those needs.

“I’m very pleased with the recommendations outlined in this plan, which I believe will not only improve service for our current customers, but also increase future ridership,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “As Huntsville continues to grow, it’s important that we provide the best service possible to meet the needs of the community.”

