Getting Candid with Kaitlin: How to come back from unanswered prayers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all know the saying “Some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers.” I mean, even country singer Garth Brooks wrote a whole song about it.

But how do we really see the good in a gift we longed for but never received? Kaitlin Chappell Rogers joined TVL to share more staying obedient when it feels like we’re getting the silent treatment.

“We’ve gotten it really wrong when it comes to prayer,” Rogers said. “It’s not about receiving what we want — it’s about getting closer to God and strengthening our relationships with Him. But God is with us in the pain we experience, when we have devoted ourselves to Him and asked for something specific like healing, a job, a relationship, a miracle... but if we trust that He is good, and He is, then we have to believe He has something better for us... maybe something we never even knew to pray for.”

Follow along with Kaitlin on Instagram and don’t forget to sign up for her newsletter at kaitlinchappellrogers.com. You can also listen to her new podcast, “The Comeback Couch,” wherever you listen to podcasts!

