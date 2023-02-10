Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for senior citizens

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides seniors with a $50 benefit card to...
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides seniors with a $50 benefit card to buy fresh fruit and vegetables from certified farmers markets and farm stands in Alabama.(Pixabay)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) -The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides seniors with a $50 benefit card to buy fresh fruit and vegetables from certified farmers markets and farm stands in Alabama.

The card will replace the paper vouchers that have been given out in the past. Benefits will be loaded to the same card each year so it is important to keep track of your card once you receive it.

Food benefits are available on a first come, first serve basis until funds are committed. To apply, click here.

The following criteria makes applicants eligible:

•           Age — Must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application, AND

•           Income — Applicants’ gross household income must not exceed these limits: $2,096 monthly for a household of one or $2,823 monthly for a household of two.

To find a list by county of participating farmers markets and farm stands, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Liz Clemens
HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
Devyn Keith recuses himself from city council meeting after addressing shoplifting arrests
VIDEO: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting
Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot.
Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son

Latest News

48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?
48 First Alert Fundamentals: How does a tornado form?
According to a spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department, Stephan Hicks, 18, was...
18-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Fayetteville City High School
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Lawmakers react after Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration