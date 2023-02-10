Former USPS employee sentenced for stealing mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former United States Postal Service employee was sentenced by a federal judge in court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft by a postal employee in November 2022.

Zachary Humphrey, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

“Public servants who abuse their positions of trust to personally enrich themselves face serious consequences, including jail time,” U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a statement. “I am grateful for the collaboration between federal law enforcement and the Huntsville Police Department to apprehend this defendant and bring him to justice.”

Humphrey was a mail carrier for the USPS and between March 2022 and April 2022, Humphrey stole checks from mail to be delivered on his route and sold them to associates. Humphrey stole checks that totaled $40,000, according to the Department of Justice.

