Financial Friday: How to fix your credit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are many credit repair companies offering to clean up your credit, for a fee. The Federal Trade Commission says to beware of companies that ask for money upfront and leaves you in the same or worse shape.

Redstone Federal Credit Union’s LeJuan George says you can fix your credit, without having to pay a dime.

Here’s what you can do yourself to fix your credit:

Click here to get a free copy of your credit report to know what’s in it.

If you find mistakes, contact the credit bureaus and the business that reported the error. There is no cost to do this.

Only time can correct negative information. There is no “quick fix”. Rebuild your credit by paying your bills on time and paying down debt.

If you need help, first talk to your financial institution. For example, Redstone Federal CU has certified financial counselors that can help you get started at no cost.

