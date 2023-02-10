Federal appeals court strikes down domestic violence gun law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Last week, a federal appeals court ruled if someone files a domestic violence restraining order against you, the government can not take your guns away from you because of it.

Right now, that ruling only affects Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, but the fear is the fallout does not stop with just those three states.

Last week, a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a federal gun control law designed to keep guns out of the hands of abusers was unconstitutional. Ruth Glenn with the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence believes this ruling sets a dangerous precedent.

“One life of a domestic violence victim survivor lost to gun violence is one too man,” she said. “But we can look at statistics and know that we are losing people every day as a result of domestic violence at the intersection of domestic violence and firearms.”

The Court of Appeals cited a Supreme Court ruling that said gun laws must be “consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

Simply put, the government must make gun control laws through the lens of what the Founding Fathers had in mind.

“I understand the review of the Constitution in that framework because that was the framework,” Glenn said. “But reviewing that and looking at it and saying that overrides the safety the safety of individuals is very concerning.”

According to the Everytown for Gun Safety organization, when an abuser has access to a firearm, women are five times more likely to die as a result.

Madison County’s Chief Trial Attorney Tim Douthit says there are two competing interests in the case: protecting abused people and protecting the Second Amendment.

He says the prosecutors do not make the laws but should such a ruling apply to the state, they will abide by it.

“Alabama is very protective of the Second Amendment; We just recently passed a law that allowed more people to do concealed carry that had previously been allowed,” he said. “We are a gun-friendly state, but right now, the law says abusers don’t get guns and we will follow it.”

The U.S. Department of Justice is planning to appeal this ruling and it could go as far as the U.S. Supreme Court.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.