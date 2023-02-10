Deals
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff sentence to begin on Friday

Ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely made a social media post on Wednesday evening stating that he will start his three-year sentence on Friday, Feb. 24.
By Charles Montgomery and Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely made a social media post on Wednesday evening stating that he will start his three-year sentence on Friday, Feb. 24.

I’m still in the fight of my life. It seems like I’m in a race with no finish line, but I am humbled beyond anyone’s imagination for the outpouring of support and kindness shown by so many friends and supporters. The hundreds of Facebook comments, calls, and prayers are so encouraging. I start my sentence in Franklin county this Friday. I will be just fine, and I will continue to fight until I win.

God Bless!

Mike Blakley (Facebook)

Blakely was found guilty in 2021 for first-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain.

