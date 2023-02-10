Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests.

In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement.

“Most importantly, I’m sorry to my community. Because this was never about a man, but the mission, one I believe in wholeheartedly. And right now as I speak to you, I love you,” said Keith.

Keith’s initial arrest came on February 2nd. at the Walmart on University Drive for allegedly shoplifting a pair of $20 headphones. The following week, he was served 4 warrants behind a lengthy investigation dating back to November. A police report obtained by WAFF claims Walmart Corporate launched the investigation after 31 skip-scanning incidents at multiple stores.

Chris Horn, a longtime friend of Keith said Thursday’s apology was hard to hear.

“It’s a sad day, but at the same time, we know that he’s someone who’s very valuable to the community and it should be about putting the community first.”

Jacquelyn Shipe said Keith was like a grandson to her. She said she has mixed emotions but she believes the apology comes with benefits for the youth.

“I think that young people need to hear that if you make a mistake, you can grow beyond that error,” said Shipe.

After Keith’s apology, he recused himself from the rest of the meeting. Shipe said she believes Keith will grow from this.

“I don’t fully understand but I do trust that he will be a better Devyn Keith tomorrow than he is today,” said Shipe.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.