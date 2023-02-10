Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court rejected former Limestone County Sherriff Mike Blakely’s appeal on Friday.

Blakely was found guilty in 2021 for first-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain. Blakely was sentenced to three years in the Franklin County Jail.

REQUIRED READING

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.