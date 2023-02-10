Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway

Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal

Mike Blakely was found guilty in 2021 for first-degree theft of property and use of official...
Mike Blakely was found guilty in 2021 for first-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court rejected former Limestone County Sherriff Mike Blakely’s appeal on Friday.

Blakely was found guilty in 2021 for first-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain. Blakely was sentenced to three years in the Franklin County Jail.

REQUIRED READING

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely found guilty on two counts in ethics trial
Former sheriff Mike Blakely speaks for the first time since conviction
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff gets rehearing application denied

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Liz Clemens
HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
Devyn Keith recuses himself from city council meeting after addressing shoplifting arrests
VIDEO: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting
Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot.
Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son

Latest News

Modifications will be made at the intersection that will restrict drivers from turning left on...
Left turns to be restricted at U.S. 72 and County Park Rd. temporarily
Zachary Humphrey, 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years of...
Former USPS employee sentenced for stealing mail
Redstone Federal Credit Union’s LeJuan George says you can fix your credit, without having to...
Financial Friday: How to fix your credit
48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?