18-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Fayetteville City High School

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after he allegedly made threats against Fayetteville City High School on social media.

According to a spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department, Stephan Hicks, 18, was charged with threatening mass violence at school. Fayetteville City School Resource Officers were made aware of a possible school threat posted on social media on Feb. 7.

After an investigation, Hicks was arrested and charged.

