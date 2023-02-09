Windy morning with showers, clearing out this afternoon

Good Thursday morning. The Wind Advisory will continue for all counties through 9:00 AM CST. Gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour can be expected for the early morning commute along with some light to moderate rain showers that are pushing across the Tennessee Valley.

It will feel more like a Spring morning with damp and muggy conditions, morning temps are warm in the lower 60s. Showers will end by mid-morning followed by clearing skies into the afternoon, temperatures will stay fairly consistent through the day in the low to middle 60s. More cloud cover will move in overnight with lows dropping into the lower to middle 40s, some areas of patchy fog will be possible for the Friday morning drive to work. Friday will be partly cloudy with mild temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Rain showers will be possible off and on through the day Saturday with cooler temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There is a small window late Saturday night into Sunday morning where we could see a brief wintry mix or even some light snow showers, check back for the latest on this changing weekend forecast.

Next week looks to be quite active as we tap into the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We have the Developing Alert out for Tuesday and Thursday of next week for the threat of strong to severe storms.

