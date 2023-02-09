Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

UPS plane stuck off taxiway at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

UPS plane rolls off taxiway
UPS plane rolls off taxiway
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UPS plane is stuck off the taxiway at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Thursday morning.

Spokesperson Kim Hunt said the accident happened around 5:10 a.m. when the 767 was trying to make a turn.

Authorities are trying to determine a plan right now for removing it. There are no impacts to any flights.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Florence City Schools.
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Limestone County
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.

Latest News

Aleisha Parker was on trial after her son, Dante Parker, was shot.
Aleisha Parker found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant son
Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV
Update: Murder suspect Andrew Goldsmith IV dead
Madison County Water Department ends contracting with Huntsville Utilities
Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
New details in Huntsville Councilman shoplifting investigation