Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Unidentified man killed in wreck on I-65

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the pedestrian was...
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the pedestrian was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366.(WCAX)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed on the roadway near Ardmore on Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating the incident.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Florence City Schools.
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Limestone County
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.

Latest News

Jefferson County Commission giving $5M to develop amphitheater in Birmingham
Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith apologizes to public during council meeting
Liz Clemens
HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
Children, staff at the Boys & Girls Club - "We miss you, Ms. Liz"
Children, staff at the Boys & Girls Club - "We miss you Ms. Liz"