Unclaimed Baggage has engagement rings and wedding dresses you will actually love

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for that ring by spring but you’re ballin’ on a budget, we’re here to tell you that Unclaimed Baggage is about to be your new favorite store.

If you’re not familiar, Unclaimed Baggage is the nation’s only retailer of lost luggage, meaning when no one claims that lost suitcase after a certain amount of time, it becomes the perfect item to shop!

This year, Unclaimed Baggage is sharing the love with “Bling Week,” now through February 14.

This means, right now, the store has an even bigger selection of fine jewelry, dresses, shoes and gifts more. On Saturday, February 11, special Valentine’s deals, games and even giveaways are happening!

If you’re getting ready to pop the question or thinking about engagement, you can register to win a $1,000 Unclaimed Baggage gift card to purchase that special someone a ring!

To learn more, follow along on Facebook and visit unclaimedbaggage.com.

