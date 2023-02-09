UAH Shelby Center evacuated due to ‘chemical release’
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Shelby Center was evacuated on Wednesday night.
According to UAH Spokesperson Kristina Hendrix, the building was evacuated due to a chemical release in a lab. Officials say the incident was contained and no injuries or damages were reported.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the incident, as of 9:12 p.m. the emergency situation ended.
The building is now open and on-campus operations have resumed.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.