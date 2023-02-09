Tyler Summitt names daughter after mother, legendary coach Pat Summitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyler Summitt, the son of legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, named his first daughter in honor of his mother Tuesday.

According to a tweet, the family welcomed the baby girl on Feb. 7.

He named her Patricia Lakelyn Summitt after his iconic VFL mother, whose full first name is also Patricia.

Congratulations to the Summitt family!

Patricia Lakelyn Summitt … born today … God is good! pic.twitter.com/S8TB5RiFui — Tyler Summitt (@tyler_summitt) February 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.