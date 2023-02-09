Sunny & breezy this afternoon

Deals
For the rest of the afternoon, clearing and breezy. Temps in the low to mid 60s through 5 P.M., dropping into the 50s for the evening. A few clouds tonight. Low temps around 40°. Friday, a mix of sun and clouds with a high temp around 60°. Cloudy Friday night, upper 30s. Saturday, a chance for rain, especially at night. Around 50°. Saturday night, showers that mix with snow at times by daybreak. Overnight low temps in the low 30s. Road temps are well above freezing. Bridges and overpasses may have some slick spots, mainly for Jackson and DeKalb Counties. Sunday, early rain and snow showers, cloudy during the afternoon. Low 50s. Monday, sunny. Low 60s. Stay weather alert for next week. ***A chance for strong to severe thunderstorms both Tuesday and Thursday. Stay withyWAFF48 for the latest.***(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
For the rest of the afternoon, clearing and breezy. Temps in the low to mid 60s through 5 P.M., dropping into the 50s for the evening. A few clouds tonight. Low temps around 40°. Friday, a mix of sun and clouds with a high temp around 60°. Cloudy Friday night, upper 30s. Saturday, a chance for rain, especially at night. Around 50°. Saturday night, showers that mix with snow at times by daybreak. Overnight low temps in the low 30s. Road temps are well above freezing. Bridges and overpasses may have some slick spots, mainly for Jackson and DeKalb Counties. Sunday, early rain and snow showers, cloudy during the afternoon. Low 50s. Monday, sunny. Low 60s. Stay weather alert for next week.

***A chance for strong to severe thunderstorms both Tuesday and Thursday. Stay withyWAFF48 for the latest.***

