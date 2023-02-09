Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Sheriff: Man, 76, fatally shot at dog sale turned robbery

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith, Ty Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say a 76-year-old man is dead after he was shot while trying to sell a French bulldog at a KFC restaurant.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog. The transaction took place Monday night in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville.

Simon says the suspects took the dog’s leash from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident. Ray was struck by the gunfire, and the dog he hoped to sell was stolen by the suspects, WIS reports.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his wounds. His friends say Ray previously survived the Vietnam War, open heart surgery and cancer.

Deputies hope surveillance video helps them track down the suspects.

“Show your face. Turn yourself in. Save our dogs. Please. Just do the right thing,” said Ray’s daughter, Karen Hanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
a cement truck crashed into a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.
Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Second victim dies following Morgan Co. shooting
The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related...
New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement

Latest News

Echols was arrested ad charged with capital murder and two counts of arson.
48 Exclusive: Eyewitness voices opinion on Moulton capital murder, arson case
Jury deliberating in Aleisha Parker's murder trial
Fate of Aleisha Parker not yet decided in Day 3 of trial
Neighbor of Moulton man killed in house fire speaks out about arson, capital murder suspect
Addiction
New hospital-based detox center in The Shoals ‘will save lives’