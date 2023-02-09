New hospital-based detox center in The Shoals ‘will save lives’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Those struggling with addiction in The Shoals now have a new place to seek treatment at the area’s only hospital-based detox center.

Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Medical Detox at North Alabama Shoals Hospital Timothy Brennan explains why a place like this will be a game changer.

”A lot of people don’t know but there are daily overdoses on fentanyl in this area,” Brennan said. “People are unfortunately passing away in record numbers due to the opioid epidemic in the country.”

Powerful words from someone who knows all too well what it is like to struggle with addiction. Both Brennan and Genesis founder and CEO Peter Dacchille are recovering addicts themselves, so they know what it is like to be in the patients’ shoes.

“We know where everybody’s been,” Dacchille said. “I know for myself what it’s like to lay in this bed and feel the pain and the helplessness.”

He stresses the hospital-based addiction treatment center is where people can go to get well.

Director of Substance Use Treatment with the Alabama Department of Mental Health Denice Morris goes even further saying it will prevent people from dying. Morris explains why the hospital-based treatment has the advantage over a typical facility.

“When a person enters detox, what happens is that those physiological withdrawals they begin to go through, detox will help with the symptoms and it definitely will prevent death,” Morris said.

The Shoals Detox Center has a 20-member staff, including eight nurses, and a medical director.

Genesis founder Peter Dacchille explains how having these resources in this area will make a difference.

“These people don’t have resources that need this level of care, and we brought it here to The Shoals,” Dacchille said.

The unit opened in early January and so far 34 people have been treated.

For more information, visit the Genesis Medical Detox website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.