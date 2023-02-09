Mditowne Butcher: This Florence butcher is changing the way we eat

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Meat lovers, this one is for you.

After spending some time serving in Europe, Billy Robertson wanted to bring those types of meat markets to Florence, Alabama. And thank goodness he did. It wasn’t long before he opened Midtowne Butcher.

The shop features everything from ground beef to brisket, prime rib, roasts, sirloin, filets, strips, bacon, pork belly, ribs, chops and much, much more.

They’re best known for their ribeyes and filets. So, when they have them, be sure to get an order in quick because they go fast!

However, local folks often stop in for a for one Midtowne’s Specialty sandwiches. On the menu are Cuban sandwiches, reubens, a French dip, turkey paninis and more. People often stop by for lunch and leave with dinner.

Midtowne Btutcher is located at 1140 N. Wood Avenue in Florence.

To learn more, follow along on Facebook and visit midtownebutcher.com.

