Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Mditowne Butcher: This Florence butcher is changing the way we eat

Bringing the European Meat Market experience to Florence, Alabama
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Meat lovers, this one is for you.

After spending some time serving in Europe, Billy Robertson wanted to bring those types of meat markets to Florence, Alabama. And thank goodness he did. It wasn’t long before he opened Midtowne Butcher.

The shop features everything from ground beef to brisket, prime rib, roasts, sirloin, filets, strips, bacon, pork belly, ribs, chops and much, much more.

They’re best known for their ribeyes and filets. So, when they have them, be sure to get an order in quick because they go fast!

However, local folks often stop in for a for one Midtowne’s Specialty sandwiches. On the menu are Cuban sandwiches, reubens, a French dip, turkey paninis and more. People often stop by for lunch and leave with dinner.

Midtowne Btutcher is located at 1140 N. Wood Avenue in Florence.

To learn more, follow along on Facebook and visit midtownebutcher.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Florence City Schools.
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Limestone County
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.

Latest News

Star Super Market Valentine's deals
These meals are perfect for a Valentine’s Night In
The Hideaway Bar & Grille in Huntsville.
Check out The Hideaway Bar & Grille in Huntsville
Is this chili recipe as good as Payton says?
Test your cooking skills at the Kick Cancer Chili Cook Off in Huntsville
We'll never make biscuits the same after using this recipe from Good Company Cafe
You will never make biscuits the same after using this recipe from Good Company Cafe