Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities

WAFF's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox.

Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.

Water Department leaders say there won’t be any rate increases.

Chuck Faulkner, the county engineer, says the change will be more convenient for county water customers, as now all county-level water issues will be handled in-house.

“Some customers may see a short bill or a little bit larger bill than they’re accustomed to seeing,” he said. “That will be a one-time anomaly and future bills should be for approximately 30 days of usage, just as they’re accustomed to today.”

He says the change should provide a better quality-of-life change overall.

“We’re confident this transition will allow the county to better manage water systems by achieving the goals of reducing non-revenue water, improving fiscal responsibility, and providing a one-stop point-of-contact for all drinking-water-related functions for our customers.”

Faulkner says most of the affected customers will automatically be switched over, but those receiving their bills electronically will need to contact the water department to make sure the switch went through.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
Limestone County
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.
Florence City Schools.
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Madison County Water Department ends contracting with Huntsville Utilities
Madison County Water Department ends contracting with Huntsville Utilities
Echols was arrested ad charged with capital murder and two counts of arson.
48 Exclusive: Eyewitness speaks out on Moulton capital murder, arson case
Jury deliberating in Aleisha Parker's murder trial
Fate of Aleisha Parker not yet decided in Day 3 of trial
Neighbor of Moulton man killed in house fire speaks out about arson, capital murder suspect