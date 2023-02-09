Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox.

Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.

Water Department leaders say there won’t be any rate increases.

Chuck Faulkner, the county engineer, says the change will be more convenient for county water customers, as now all county-level water issues will be handled in-house.

“Some customers may see a short bill or a little bit larger bill than they’re accustomed to seeing,” he said. “That will be a one-time anomaly and future bills should be for approximately 30 days of usage, just as they’re accustomed to today.”

He says the change should provide a better quality-of-life change overall.

“We’re confident this transition will allow the county to better manage water systems by achieving the goals of reducing non-revenue water, improving fiscal responsibility, and providing a one-stop point-of-contact for all drinking-water-related functions for our customers.”

Faulkner says most of the affected customers will automatically be switched over, but those receiving their bills electronically will need to contact the water department to make sure the switch went through.

