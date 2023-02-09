Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Madison County Sheriff talks money losses, safety issues with permitless carry law

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling spoke with Sheriff Turner about the new reality departments must face after the permitless carry law took effect.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The new permitless carry law is leaving financial gaps for Sheriff’s Offices statewide, one of those being the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The money from firearm permits were going to local deputies to cover gear, weapons and operational costs.

A spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office explains that in 2021, the department collected almost $1,000,000 in pistol permits.

Sheriff Turner is not worried about the financial shortfall and explains the department will do whatever it takes to keep the community safe. He says he is mainly worried about the types of people who will slip through the cracks now that the permitless carry law is in effect.

“There’s kids out here that’s 18 to 20 to 25 years old, that have never been arrested before, that are involved in criminal activity,” Sheriff Turner said. “Now they have the comfort of carrying a weapon on their side.”

To make sure guns do not end up in the wrong hands, Alabama launched a firearms Prohibited Person Database to help law enforcement keep track of those who can not have a gun.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
a cement truck crashed into a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.
Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Second victim dies following Morgan Co. shooting
The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related...
New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement

Latest News

Jury deliberating in Aleisha Parker's murder trial
Fate of Aleisha Parker not yet decided in Day 3 of trial
Neighbor of Moulton man killed in house fire speaks out about arson, capital murder suspect
Addiction
New hospital-based detox center in The Shoals ‘will save lives’
UAH, FBI warns students about “sextortion” scams
UAH Shelby Center evacuated due to ‘chemical release’