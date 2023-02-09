Madison County Sheriff talks money losses, safety issues with permitless carry law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The new permitless carry law is leaving financial gaps for Sheriff’s Offices statewide, one of those being the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The money from firearm permits were going to local deputies to cover gear, weapons and operational costs.

A spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office explains that in 2021, the department collected almost $1,000,000 in pistol permits.

Sheriff Turner is not worried about the financial shortfall and explains the department will do whatever it takes to keep the community safe. He says he is mainly worried about the types of people who will slip through the cracks now that the permitless carry law is in effect.

“There’s kids out here that’s 18 to 20 to 25 years old, that have never been arrested before, that are involved in criminal activity,” Sheriff Turner said. “Now they have the comfort of carrying a weapon on their side.”

To make sure guns do not end up in the wrong hands, Alabama launched a firearms Prohibited Person Database to help law enforcement keep track of those who can not have a gun.

