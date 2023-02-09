Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Limestone County duo prepare for Super Bowl LVIII

Reed Blakenship, Quez Watkins play for Philadelphia Eagles
Anderson, Alabama, and West Limestone High school alum Reed Blankenship celebrates after a...
Anderson, Alabama, and West Limestone High school alum Reed Blankenship celebrates after a tackle and forced fumbler against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game(Seth Wenig)
By Carl Prather
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County in the State of Alabama will have two players representing North Alabama in Super Bowl 57.

West Limestone High School alum Reed Blankenship and Athens High School alum Quez Watkins both play for the Philadelphia Eagles. Blankenship, a rookie safety who made the 53 man roster during Training Camp, while Watkins a third year Wide Receiver that was drafted in the sixth round.

“It’s a respect thing,” Blankenship said via phone. “Coming from Athens and West Limestone, it’s hard to get places like this, but we knew how much work we had to put in. it’s cool to be on the same team and from the same area. And then my dad and (Quez) his mom works together in Decatur, so, it’s pretty cool, and it’s a respect thing.”

“I love having the support from my hometown,” Watkins added. “It makes me want to come back home and give back, give back more.”

Super Bowl 57 is set for Sunday February 12th.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on new warrants
Huntsville City Councilman turns himself in on 4 new theft of property warrants
Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn
48 Exclusive: New document describes over 30 alleged thefts by Huntsville City Councilman
a cement truck crashed into a Huntsville business Tuesday morning.
Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business
Knighten was arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that occurred near...
Second victim dies following Morgan Co. shooting
The grant will be specifically used to extend infrastructure needed for an aviation related...
New jobs coming to North Alabama after grant announcement

Latest News

Fayetteville High School (TN) football players sign letters of intent to continue their...
North Alabama athletes sign national letters of intent
USFL 2023 schedule
USFL Stallions expected to make impact on and off field in second season
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC...
Here is a list of players representing the Mid-South in the Super Bowl
Titans name Tim Kelly Offensive Coordinator
Titans name Tim Kelly Offensive Coordinator