Limestone County duo prepare for Super Bowl LVIII

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County in the State of Alabama will have two players representing North Alabama in Super Bowl 57.

West Limestone High School alum Reed Blankenship and Athens High School alum Quez Watkins both play for the Philadelphia Eagles. Blankenship, a rookie safety who made the 53 man roster during Training Camp, while Watkins a third year Wide Receiver that was drafted in the sixth round.

“It’s a respect thing,” Blankenship said via phone. “Coming from Athens and West Limestone, it’s hard to get places like this, but we knew how much work we had to put in. it’s cool to be on the same team and from the same area. And then my dad and (Quez) his mom works together in Decatur, so, it’s pretty cool, and it’s a respect thing.”

“I love having the support from my hometown,” Watkins added. “It makes me want to come back home and give back, give back more.”

Super Bowl 57 is set for Sunday February 12th.

