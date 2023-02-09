‘I just need closure’: Boaz mother hopeful for lengthy sentence for daughter’s killer

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a woman killed in 2021 is demanding closure as the person responsible for her accepted a guilty blind plead deal for manslaughter on Tuesday.

On Nov. 5, 2021 Jana Chatman was found near her wrecked car off of Dixie Dale Road in Albertville with fatal gunshots wounds.

After an investigation, the Albertville Police Department developed Leslie Sims as the suspect. Once in custody, Sims confessed to her involvement in the murder of Chapman.

Nearly two years later, Sims has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is awaiting her sentencing.

Michelle Abney, mother of Jana Chapman wants closure following Sims’ sentencing.

“If you kill somebody, you should get life in prison. But that is not the way it’s going. They’re offering her ten to twenty years, and I pray every day she gets the 20 years,” Abney says.

Abney has been mourning the death of her daughter all this time while hoping that the woman responsible will come clean and accept accountability for her actions.

”Losing a child is very hard and knowing why and who for a year now is the problem. We found out who, now I need to find out why. And I hope that day, May 1st, she can turn around and look at the family and tell them she’s sorry for taking my daughter. I don’t know if I can forgive her but I’m trying. I’m trying, I just need closure,” she said.

Sim’s will receive her sentence on May 1, 2023.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.